RICHMOND — South Laurel’s Ashton Garland turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring three times during the Cardinals’ 6-2 win over Madison Southern on Thursday.
Ayden Smith and Waylon Hensley each collected a hit and drove in two runs apiece while Will Alsip went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Cole Harville got the win on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing only seven hits and one earned run. He struck out six batters in the win. Keaton Creech tossed the final two innings, allowing only one hit while striking out two batters.
South Laurel will be back in action Saturday at home with games against Allen County-Scottsville (noon), and Fleming County (4 p.m.).
