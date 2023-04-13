LONDON — South Laurel’s Ashton Garland turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, connecting on two triples while driving in four runs and scoring twice to lead the Cardinals to a much-needed 11-1 win over McCreary Central.
The Cardinals (10-8) also received solid pitching efforts from Cole Harville and Ayden Smith on the pitcher’s mound.
Harville tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out six batters. Smith pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.
“Tonight was a night for us to get some positive things rolling,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “We’ve ran a gauntlet of teams the past seven or eight games and have played a tough schedule. We were able to come out tonight, score some runs, and get the win.”
South Laurel built a 5-0 lead early in the game, and added four runs in the fifth inning, and two runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.
Stephen Byrd, Vincent Sizemore, Keaton Creech, Harville, and Hunter Bundy each delivered a hit and an RBI apiece. Smith drove in a run while Will Alsip and Jack Vaughn each had a hit apiece.
