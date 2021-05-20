MIDDLESBORO — A late-game rally gave the South Laurel Cardinals an 8-4 win over the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on the road on Thursday night.
The Cardinals were down 3-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning, before scoring six runs to take an 8-3 lead that gave them the win. It was the third straight win for Trey Smith’s team, who seem to be peaking at just the right time this season.
Smith said he was happy with the way his team finished the game strongly and picked up the win.
“I was proud of our team tonight,” said Smith. “A lot of different players stepped up tonight to help us get this win. Middlesboro played a great game and didn't make it easy on us.”
After two scoreless innings, the Yellow Jackets got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third. South Laurel responded with runs in the top of the fourth and fifth and trailed 3-2 after five innings played.
The sixth inning was the turning point in the game for the Cardinals.
Harrison Byrd scored to tie the game at 3-3 to start the scoring. In the next at-bat, Ashton Garland belted a ball to the right field and made a trip all the way around to home with an inside-the-park home run to extend the lead to 6-3. South Laurel scored two more runs to give them the 8-3 lead, as they cruised to the win.
Smith said Garland’s homer was the difference in the game.
“Ashton Garland’s inside-the-park home run was a really big turning point in the game where we were able to grab a lot of momentum,” said Smith. “It was a good team win.”
Garland led the Cardinals with the homer and three runs batted in. Wes Wright had a double and a single, while Byrd, Ayden Smith, Reed Marcum, Kennedy Sizemore, and Connor Combs each singled once.
Connor Combs picked up the win for the Cardinals on the mound. Garland, Combs, Dylan Dixon, and Marcum all combined to limit the Middlesboro offense to just four hits on the night.
