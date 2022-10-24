North Laurel's odds of winning another 13th Region Title and contending for a state title are looking a lot better after former 13th Region Tournament MVP and Knox Central Panther Gavin Chadwell made the move to North on Monday.
Last season Chadwell averaged 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 66.7% field goals.
Chadwell is also a standout athlete in football, playing Tight End. He has received offers from The University of Kentucky and EKU.
Heather Chadwell, Gavins mother, has confirmed his enrollment. It has not been confirmed what sport or sports he will be playing as a Jaguar.
