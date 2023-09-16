LONDON — A hat trick from Josie Gill, two goals scored by Ella Rison, and one goal scored by Gracie Hoskins was more than enough to help South Laurel to a 6-1 victory at home against Powell County on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals are now 8-3 on the season, and look to be hitting on all cylinders with only two weeks remaining in regular season play.
“I am proud of our overall play today,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We are still figuring some things out and always working on ways to improve.
“We were able to play some girls in different positions and able to connect well today,” she added. “Powell County came with a game plan, and had some fast players. We were able to adjust and keep them to one goal.”
South Laurel is scheduled to be back at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Middlesboro.
