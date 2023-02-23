North Laurel’s dominance in the 49th District continues for another season.
The Lady Jaguars captured their sixth straight 49th District Tournament Championship in fine fashion, using a 26-8 run in the second quarter to pull away and defeat Jackson County, 71-41, during Thursday’s title game.
After taking a 15-11 lead into the second quarter, North Laurel (26-6) caught fire thanks to sisters Emily and Bella Sizemore.
Emily Sizemore knocked down three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points during the period. Bella Sizemore nailed two 3-pointers, and scored six points allowing the Lady Jaguars to take a 41-19 lead at halftime while North Laurel was well on its way to capturing its 41st straight district game victory.
“I hope our girls realize that district championships are not an easy thing,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “This team has only known winning but our school went a long time that it did not win one.
“The entire team was locked in the first half and you could tell early on that they were ready,” he added. “Emily Sizemore is a special player and one you could tell everyone is playing hard for her right now. Her play was terrific in all aspects of the game. I thought the true breakout point though was Gracie McKnight coming in early and not just bringing great defense and energy but two big early threes. Jackson County is a tough matchup for anyone in our region. I expect them to represent the 49th well at region as well.”
Emily Sizemore led the way with 20 points and three 3-pointers while hitting 5-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Brooke Nichelson followed with 14 points. She scored eight of those points in the third quarter.
Bella Sizemore finished with three 3-pointers and 13 points while Chloe McKnight added 10 points. Jaelyn Black rounded out the scoring for the Lady Jaguars with a six-point scoring effort.
Jackson County (20-9) never got on track offensively, scoring only eight points in both the second and fourth quarters.
Kenady Ward led the Lady Generals with 16 points, eight of those came in the fourth quarter. Maddy Curry and Abby Gilbert each added seven points apiece while Kyler Shannon scored six points, and Adacyn Truett added five points.
The stage is now set for the 13th Region Tournament with North Laurel (49th District), Corbin (50th District), Knox Central (51st District), and Bell County (52nd District) entering as their respective district champions.
Jackson County (49th District), South Laurel (50th District), Pineville (51st District), and Harlan County (52nd District) will be entering the 13th Region Tournament as their respective district’s runners-up.
The 13th Region Girls Tournament draw will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Corbin Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.