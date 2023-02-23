Corbin put an end to South Laurel’s six-year reign as 50th District champions on Thursday after upending the Lady Cardinals, 63-48, in Thursday’s 50th District title game.
The Lady Redhounds (21-9) won the battle of the boards, and used red-hot shooting in the first half to build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“It’s big,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said of his team’s win. “I told the girls it was time to put a new number on the wall. I thought the girls played really well. I really am proud of the girls tonight.
“Rebounding was big tonight,” he added. “I felt like the kids played hard and guarded hard.”
The defending 13th Region champions received an 18-point scoring effort from Kylie Clem while Kallie Housley added 16 points. Raegan Walker turned in a 12-point scoring effort while Bailey Stewart finished with nine points, Izzy Walker had six points, and Mahayla Jordan added two points. Corbin was without the services of guard Darcie Anderson for the third straight game. The win was also Wilson’s 100th at Corbin High School.
Housley came out on fire, scoring 10 points in the first quarter while Clem added seven points to push the Lady Redhounds out front, 19-11.
Four points apiece by Raegan and Izzy Walker in the second quarter allowed Corbin’s lead to grow to 36-24 at halftime.
The Lady Redhound defense continued to force South Laurel into turnovers in the second half which allowed Corbin to hold on to its double digit lead.
Clem and Raegan Walker each scored six points apiece in the third quarter while Stewart added four points, allowing the Lady Redhounds to hold a 54-39 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Corbin secured the win by hitting 3-of-5 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes while limiting the Lady Cardinals to only nine points.
“Give Corbin credit, they were the aggressor tonight,” South Laurel coach coach Chris Souder said. “We struggled rebounding all night and too many turnovers as well. We just told our kids to regroup and be ready we aren’t done.”
Shelbie Mills led South Laurel with 18 points while Skeeter Mabe followed with 15 points. Emily Cox turned in an eight-point scoring effort.
The stage is now set for the 13th Region Tournament with North Laurel (49th District), Corbin (50th District), Knox Central (51st District), and Bell County (52nd District) entering as their respective district champions.
Jackson County (49th District), South Laurel (50th District), Pineville (51st District), and Harlan County (52nd District) will be entering the 13th Region Tournament as their respective district’s runners-up.
The 13th Region Girls Tournament draw will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Corbin Arena.
“I like our chances,” Wilson said. “We are glad to get an opportunity to have a chance at making another run. We just have to take things one game at a time. I like how we are gelling.”
