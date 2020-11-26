1. She’s only an eighth grader but she has already established herself as one of the top players in the state. Halle Collins had a breakthrough season as a seventh grader last year, averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She played a big role in North Laurel’s run to another 49th District crown and a runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. It’s going to be exciting to see what she will be able to accomplish by the time she graduates.
2. Rachel Presley established herself as one of the best players in the 13th Region during her first year at South Laurel. Presley averaged 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds during her sophomore season while helping the Lady Cardinals to another 50th District championship along with a 13th Region championship. She also played a big role on both ends of the court in South Laurel’s win over Sacred Heart during last year’s Sweet Sixteen.
3. Hailee Valentine enters the 2020-21 campaign as the 13th Region’s top guard after turning in one heck of a sophomore season. Valentine helped guide North Laurel to a 49th District championship and a runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. She is one of the big reasons why the Lady Jaguars are tagged as the team to beat in the region. Valentine averaged a team-best 15.1 points last season along with 3.5 rebounds. She’s a top-notch defender who can hurt teams with her outside shot and driving to the basket.
4. Whitney Caldwell established herself as one of the region’s top players two years ago as a freshman. She continues to shine and is now
considered one of the top players in the mountains after guiding Pineville to a 51st District championship last year. Caldwell and teammate Reagan King have established themselves as one of the top scoring duos in the region. She averaged 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season.
5. Emily Sizemore is a throwback to the rough and tough days of high school basketball. Sizemore can hurt teams many ways on offense and is a solid defender, too. She is one of three Lady Jaguar players ranked in the top five and was key in North Laurel’s 49th District title run and its runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament. Sizemore averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.
6. Shelby Stewart could very well be underrated at the No. 6 spot. She’s been a top-notch player for the Lady Redhounds for the past few years and continues to do so as she heads into her senior campaign with Corbin. Stewart will try to lead the Lady Redhounds back to an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament this season. She averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior last season.
7. Presley Partin could very well be the top offensive player in the 13th Region this season. Partin can score in numerous ways. She can power herself to the basket or drain the outside shot. She can also hit the boards well and supplies solid play on the defensive end. Partin finished last season with an 18.2 scoring average while pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game.
8. Clara Collins had a breakout season as a freshman for South Laurel last year. She played big roles in the Lady Cardinals’ run in the 50th District and 13th Region championships while hitting some crucial shots during South Laurel’s win over tournament favorite Sacred Heart during first round action of the Sweet Sixteen. By season’s end, I expect to see her move her way up the rankings as one of the best players. She averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.
9. Caylan Mills is one of the most underrated players in the 13th Region. She has played a key role in Knox Central’s success last season and turned in one heck of a summer during AAU games. She enters this season as one of the top guards, who is ready to surprise even more. Mills averaged 13.2 points last season as a sophomore along with 5.7 rebounds per game.
10. Brianna Howard had a breakthrough season as a junior last season and is ready to go out with a bang. She came on strong late last season, knocking down seven 3-pointers during South Laurel’s 86-58 win over Clay County in semifinal action of the 13th Region Tournament. She helped guide the Lady Cardinals to 50th District and 13th Region championships while turning in solid play during South Laurel’s win over Sacred Heart during first round action of the Sweet Sixteen. Howard averaged 7.9 points and 2.7 points per game last season.
