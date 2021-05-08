SOMERSET — North Laurel wrapped up its play in the Don Franklin Showcase setting program school record in the progress.
Maddie Dagley and Emily Sizemore both hit home runs, extending North Laurel’s streak of hitting a home run to seven games in a row.
Dagley’s solo shot, her fourth, in the first inning, combined with Sizemore’s eighth home run of the season in the third inning proved to be just enough as the Lady Jaguars (13-4) won their ninth game in a row with a 6-0 victory over East Jessamine.
“We are playing really well,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. “We played good defense again today. Maddie did a great job in the circle. Every pitch was right on location.
“We are seeing the ball really well, and our strikeouts are down,” he added. “Right now, we are having good situational hitting, and we playing the way we need to be.”
Braylee Fawbush continued her impressive play at the plate by providing a two-run double in the fifth inning while Bailee Root also delivered a run-scoring hit.
Dagley picked up her 10th win, striking out nine batters while limiting East Jessamine to only one hit.
