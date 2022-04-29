LANCASTER — When you think of North Laurel’s softball program, the names Becky Abner, Sarah Crook, Abby Sears, and Ali Ray are just a few of many that stand out as Lady Jaguar greats.
Emily Sizemore solidified her spot among North Laurel's best softball players after another impressive performance against Garrard County during the Lady Jaguars’ 13-0 win on Friday.
Sizemore turned in one of the best offensive efforts at the plate for a Lady Jaguar by connecting with three home runs (grand slam, three-run, and two-run) while driving in nine runs. She now has 10 home runs on the season and has hit a grand slam in consecutive games.
“Emily had a night you dream about,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “She is seeing the ball very well right now and leading our team. The hidden part of Emily’s big night is the girls in front of her being on base. Our seven, eight, and nine hitters (Parman, Adams, and Sams) had nine plate appearances. They were on base eight of those to give Emily a chance to do big things. She certainly did that tonight.”
Sizemore wasn’t the only Lady Jaguar doing damage. Bailee Root had a double, run scored, and stole a base while Saige McClure finished with an RBI, and two runs scored. Hallie Proffitt delivered two doubles, and two RBI while Braylee Fawbush finished with two hits, and a run scored. Madison Parman collected a hit and scored once while Ellie Adams had a single and two runs scored. Katie Sams delivered two hits and scored three times while driving in a run.
Root dominated on the mound, allowing only four hits while striking out four.
“Great game tonight by my girls,” Edwards said. “Hits again from everyone up and down the lineup. Bailee Root pitched a great game — scattered four hits and had no walks. She had good velocity and location. She has come along lately.
“Everyone sees the product on the field but we see all the work these girls are putting in during practice and before games,” he added. “Our defense stepped up again tonight and caught everything we should have. I’m proud of my girls tonight and the last couple of weeks. The hard work is paying off.”
