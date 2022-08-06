After playing with a senior-heavy team in 2021, the North Laurel Jaguars will have to rely on their youth in 2022, as they work to continue to be one of the top programs in the region.
The Jaguars have great numbers on their squad with 16 players on their roster, but their most experienced golfers are sophomores. North Laurel has a strong sophomore class with nine players in it, followed by four freshmen, and three seventh-graders.
Coach Chris Stone described this year’s squad as inexperienced, but filled with talent.
“We are returning just two sophomores from a senior-heavy team from last year. Along with those two returning, we have all sophomores, freshmen, and below,” said Stone. “We are very young and inexperienced. We have three sophomores with quite a bit of experience. We’re young but we are talented.”
Brady Hensley, Kole Jervis, and Jaxon Jervis will be the three sophomores who are leading the way for the Jaguars this season. Hensley was one of the Jaguars’ top golfers from a year ago, while Kole Jervis looks to make a big jump from his freshman season. Jaxon Jervis transferred from South Laurel and brings more experience to the Jaguars’ squad.
“Brady was our No. 2 most of the year last year. He finished the year real strong with the second best score in the regional tournament,” said Stone. “Kole Jervis got his feet wet last year. He’ll be one of our top golfers, right there in the mix. Jackson Jervis came from South to us. He has a lot of experience and was one of their top golfers last season.”
Other players vying for a spot in the Jaguars’ five-man team are Todd Sizemore, Brody Hodges, Ben Baker, Brayden Hyde, and Evan Woodley.
Sophomores Easton Moore, Ben Taylor, and Garrett Cassidy will also compete on the course for the Jaguars this season, along with freshmen Gunnar Jones and Gavin Doughty, and seventh-graders Will Sutton, Wesley Storm, and Jackson Storm.
Stone said he has a handful of players who are shooting in the 70s and that is what it will take to be among the region’s best once again. He said when his team goes to a tournament, they have their five-man squad, then they take a few other players to compete individually.
Recently, Stone’s squad finished runner-up in the Somerset Invitational, which was a great start to the year for a young group. He expects it to only get better.
“There are two or three other teams that we will be neck-and-neck with this year. We’ll be young playing against some teams with a lot of seniors,” said Stone. “But, I expect us to make a serious run at the region again this year.”
