LONDON — South Laurel’s Eli Gover had the hot hand once again during Tuesday’s 79-56 win over Green County.
Gover torched the nets for 28 points while nailing five 3-pointers and earning Player of the Game honors during first round action of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism.
He wasn’t the only Cardinal player on fire.
Parker Payne added 17 points while Jordan Mabe finished with 10 points, and Caden Jones added a nine-point scoring effort.
South Laurel led from the onset, building a 25-12 lead in the first quarter, and never looking back.
Gover scored 13 points during the period while hitting three 3-pointers.
The Cardinals held a 41-30 advantage at halftime with Gover adding seven more points while Mabe scored five points in the second quarter.
South Laurel put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Green County, 27-15, as Gover scored eight points while Payne and Mabe each scored six points apiece, and Jones chipped in five points.
The Cardinals will be back in action in semifinal play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Louisville Central, who defeated Lynn Camp earlier on Tuesday.
