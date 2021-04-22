HARRODSBURG — South Laurel’s bats remained red-hot while coach Carly Mink received another stellar pitching effort during Thursday’s 5-3 victory over Mercer County.
The Lady Cardinals (8-2) built a 5-0 lead during the first five innings and managed to hang on to win their seventh game in a row.
“Jumping on them early ended up being the key to winning this game, so I’m proud of them for that but we ended up leaving nine runners on base and that’s not like us,” Mink said.
South Laurel’s defense only committed one error in the win while Karly Gray pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and three earned runs. She also struck out five batters.
“Our defense is getting better each game and we have been making fewer errors,” Mink said. “Karly pitched a great game and is becoming more accurate as the season continues. Minus one pitch and she would have pitched a shut out tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals also finished in double digits in hits once again with Gray’s three-hit, one RBI effort leading the way. Makayla Blair, Madison Worley, and Kylie Clem each had two hits apiece while Chloe Taylor, Bailey Frazier, and Addison Baker each finished with one hit apiece.
“Hitting in double digits is always nice but we must continue to hit the ball like we have been to be successful,” Mink said. “I am very happy with seven straight wins. We continue to hit the ball well all the way through our lineup and I’m pleased with how well our senior pitchers are pitching. It was a nice win tonight against a great team and we are getting better each day.”
