LEXINGTON —Tournament favorite George Rogers Clark moved one step closer in capturing the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 championship but it wasn’t easy.
The Cardinals led all but 18 seconds of the game but was on the ropes with just 12 seconds remaining when Keian Worrix’s 3-point basket cut Pikeville’s’ deficit to one point at 39-38.
But GRC held on, hitting four free throws to capture a 43-38 victory while setting up a Saturday morning Final Four matchup with 12th Region champion Lincoln County.
The Cardinals turned up their defensive pressure during Friday’s matchup with the Panthers, limiting Pikeville’s leading scorer Rylee Samons to 13 points under his scoring average. He finished with two points on 0-for-10 shooting from the floor.
Worrix led the Panthers with a 13-point scoring effort while Pikeville finished hitting only 14-of-50 shot attempts, including a 5-of-24 effort from 3-point range. They were also 5-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Tanner Walton led GRC with a double-double, scoring 11 points and finishing with 10 rebounds. Jerome Morton turned in an 11-point, five-rebound effort.
The Cardinals struggled from the floor as well, shooting 14-of-45 while going 2-of-21 from 3-point territory. They also turned in a 13-of-19 effort from the free-throw line.
GRC led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 20-13 at halftime before entering the fourth quarter with a 29-20 advantage.
2022 UK HeathCare Boys’ Sweet 16
GRC 43, Pikeville 38
Pikeville 8 5 7 18 38
GRC 13 7 9 14 43
Pikeville (38) — Hall 8, Worrix 13, Samons 2, Robinson 1, Manns 3, Jarrell 2, Rogers 9.
GRC (43) — Slone 7, Morton 11, Parrish 5, Edwards 9, Walton 11.
