Every student athlete looks forward to 8th Grade Night, to celebrate their final days playing as a middle school athlete. For one South Laurel family, this night meant so much more.
Gunnar Queen is an 8th grade football player who is battling leukemia. To be able to walk down the center of the field, in front of his teammates and fans, was very heartwarming.
From hearing the chants "Gunnar Queen" as he walked onto the field, to seeing the sea of shirts "Together We Fight, Gunnar Strong" written on them, and the announcer's voice beginning to get shaky when he said, "Gunnar's favorite memory was being released from the hospital after a month, and coming straight to the game to watch his teammates beat Bell County;" Gunnar had a continuous standing ovation that night.
The cheerleaders wore shirts to support Gunnar. His best friends Gage Baker and Jonathan Inman wore "Gunnar Strong" on their uniform during the game. Fundraising organizer Angela Hooker thanked PB&J Shirts and More for offering a deal on the shirts that allowed them to donate as much funds as possible to Gunnar's family.
All South Laurel athletes, students, teachers, and administration have been standing behind him. It doesn't stop there though, North Laurel's football team sent a helmet decorated for Gunnar, and a Bowling Green football team reached out and said they were playing for Gunnar as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.