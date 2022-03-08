They did it, and deservedly so.
The North Laurel Jaguars are heading to Rupp Arena for the first time since 2012, and how sweet it is for the North Laurel basketball program, its fans, and Laurel County.
The Jaguars have been knocking on the door the past few seasons with Knox Central standing in the way. After coming up short the past two years, North Laurel turned in one of its best efforts of the season and ended the Panthers’ three-year reign in the 13th Region.
With that said, I’m going to touch on a few subjects on why the Jaguars were able to knock down the door, and now reach their dream of playing at Rupp Arena.
One tough schedule
Has any team played a tougher skate than Nate Valentine’s squad?
Valentine has to get all of the credit for putting together a schedule that prepared his team for what lord ahead in the postseason.
North Laurel played Greenwood, Eastern, North Oldham, Dorman, South Carolina, Coving Catholic (twice), Trinity, PRP, George Rogers Clark, Lexington Catholic, Ballard, Pulaski County, Perry Central, and Madison Central. Not to mention games against regional foes South Laurel, Corbin (twice), and Knox Central before postseason play even began.
“Everything we’ve done this year was to prepare us for this, and give us a chance to win,” he added. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and tonight it did.”
The play of Reed Sheppard
What can you say about the play of University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard that’s not already been said?
Let’s just say he’s good, really good. Heck, I’ll go one step further, he’s the best high school basketball player I’ve covered during my 26 years.
Once the region tournament began, Sheppard turned his play up to even another level.
In three games, he totaled 101 points and 15 rebounds. And, let’s not forget what he did in the title game, Sheppard led all scorers with 37 points while finishing with 11 assists, six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.
Unbelievable.
But the tournament’s Most Valuable Player was the first to admit, he couldn’t do what he’s done without his teammates.
“I wanted this for my teammates,” he said. “I didn’t want our seniors to go out like this because they’ve been through this the past three years. This is great for our fans, and the community, and our student section.”
Ryan Davidson never backed down
Entering Monday’s game, the talk was simple: If North Laurel was going to have a chance to win, Davidson was going to have to battle and find a way to contain Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell.
And, Davidson did just that, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. He sustained his impressive play and continued to show why he’s considered one of the top players in the region, and state.
“We knew it was going to be hard, but we’ve been working for this,” Davidson said. “This is awesome. We can talk about this forever. We were finally able to do it. I’m looking forward to going up there (Rupp Arena), and having fun with my teammates.”
The warrior in the paint, Caden Harris
Harris might not score 20 points per game or pull down 15 boards per game but the Jaguars wouldn’t be where they are without him.
He does the little things that are the big things that the stat sheet doesn’t pick up.
Need a charge?
Harris is there to take it.
Need a key rebound?
Harris is there to get it.
Need a pick set?
Go no further than Harris.
The bottom line, he gets the job done.
“We’ve been working for this for a while, and all of the hard work has paid off,” he said. “This is the best feeling I’ve ever had. It’s great.”
Clay Sizemore comes up big defensively
We all know just how good of an offensive player Clay Sizemore is. He’s the best 3-point shooter in the region but on Monday, he also played lockdown defense.
He made sure Blake Ledford didn’t get hot from behind the arc, limiting him to only five points and one made a 3-point basket.
“Whatever it takes to win,” he said.
Sizemore said it was one of his best defensive efforts of his career.
“We knew coming into the game we had to rebound, and I had four rebounds,” he said. “I told myself, ‘I don’t care if I score a point, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.’”
And, he did just that.
Key shots and minutes by Brody Brock, Chase Dotson, and Reece Davidson
Whenever Knox Central started to gain momentum and cut North Laurel’s lead to three or four points, both Brody Brock and Chase Dotson came up clutch. Brock canned two huge 3-pointers and finished with eight points while Dotson hit a key 3-pointer and finished with five points.
And don’t forget about the play of Reece Davidson. He gave the Jaguars some huge minutes when Valentine had to go to the bench. He might not have scored, but he did just what North Laurel needed him to do.
What’s next?
The road to a state title is going to be tough but no one is prepared to make a state title run like North Laurel is.
The Jaguars will face-off against a tough Pikeville squad in first-round action with No. 1 ranked George Rogers Clark a possible opponent in the quarterfinals if North Laurel can get past the Panthers.
Enjoy this Jaguar fans, this team had the talent to bring home a state title.
