LONDON — When Hailee Valentine first put on the white North Laurel varsity uniform trimmed in blue and green, thoughts of being the girls’ program‘s career leader in points scored never entered her mind.
Her main concern at the time was to show coach Eddie Mahan she should be out on the floor playing.
But once she got on the floor after the first half of her freshman year, she was not been off.
Valentine’s drive, and hard work, paid off in a big way this past weekend when she surpassed former North Laurel great Kayla Bruner’s 2,036 point total to become the girls’ program’s all-time leading scorer which currently stands at 2,056 points.
“When I started at North, I never thought of this moment,” Valentine said. “I barely got on the court my eighth-grade year, then came off the bench for the first half of my freshman year. I was never thinking of scoring at the time. I was only thinking of what I could do to show Coach Mahan that I should be out there playing.
“I thought of myself more as a penetrator and distributor at the time for the other players such as Isabel Gray and Gracie Jervis,” she added. “This was never in my mind, and I can’t believe I’ve even accomplished this. My freshman self would be in awe.”
Mahan said he wasn’t surprised when Valentine broke Bruner’s record.
“Hailee is the best scorer that has played for our school,” he admitted. “She has the skill level but what sets her apart from so many others is her drive. She is so competitive that she never quits on the play. If she ever struggles, you can guarantee that she will be in the gym working to be better the next game. Young players should watch how she handles her struggles and apply them to their game.
“I knew when Hailee first was pulled up she would be special but through most of her eighth-grade year she was known more for her defense than her offense,” Mahan added. “However, in her first start her freshmen year at a Christmas Classic in Clinton County, she scored 29 points and I knew then just how special she was as a scorer. From that point on, you could see a drive in her that she was never going to be stopped from scoring.”
Valentine mentioned she hadn’t kept track of how many points she had scored until she saw a Facebook post from North Laurel’s girls' basketball page that listed her total stats at the end of last season.
“Even at that time, I knew I’d have to score a significant amount of points to even come close and decided to not focus on it and just play the game,” she said. “Around Christmas, I realized that if I continued to score the way I was that I would break the record. It was very exciting, but again, I had to stay focused on what mattered which was winning one game at a time.
“The record seemed so unreachable when I first started playing for North Laurel,” Valentine added. “I would look up at the leaderboard as a little girl and think ‘Wow, Kayla Bruner scored a heck of a lot of points. She’s amazing, and now, that same little girl just broke that record. Basketball has been my entire life for 10 years and most of my accomplishments have come from this sport. So, this is a great feeling knowing that there’s one more goal that’s checked off.”
When she began to get within range of the record, Valentine admitted there was some pressure on her but then again, maybe not so much.
“On one hand, I constantly put pressure on myself to perform,” she admitted. “In the last Jackson County game, I had the numbers in my head and that bothered me. It was the worst offensive game I’d had all year. So, after that game, I decided to relieve the pressure I had put on myself, and that helped me.
“As far as external pressures, there were never any,” Valentine added. “My coaches, parents, and supporters have never cared about records. They only cared about me, and that has been the most incredible part of this journey. I want to say thank you to the 13th Region Media Network, Les Dixon, my coaches, teammates, parents, family, friends, and supporters. I couldn’t be the person or player I am today without all of these incredible people.”
Mahan finished by saying Valentine’s feat was a “huge accomplishment”, but they’re even better things in store in the future.
“I know will this will lead to her never be forgotten here at North Laurel,” he said. “However, with the drive and dedication she has shown, I know she will have even bigger accomplishments in life. I for one can’t wait to see what those accomplishments will be.”
