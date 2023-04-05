MYRTLE BEACH, SC — South Laurel’s Cole Harville kept his perfect record intact, improving to 4-0 after pitching the Cardinals past Virginia’s Monticello High School during their 12-2 win.
Harville pitched five innings, allowed eight hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters to help South Laurel improve to 9-4.
The Cardinals wasted little time jumping on their opponents, scoring three runs in the first inning while adding five more runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. South Laurel added another run in the third inning before Monticello scored two runs in the fifth inning.
Trey Smith’s squad wrapped up the win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“Last night was a night that I thought we hit the baseball really well,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. "We hit the baseball, and were able to put runners on base, and were able to score a lot of runs.
“We had talked earlier in the week to our guys to keep the ball down in the strike zone and Cole is one of our guys we depend on, and he did that,” he added. “He gave us a good chance to get outs.”
The Cardinals finished the game with 10 hits, six of those went for extra bases — five doubles, and one triple.
Three players finished the game with multiple RBI with Hunter Bundy going 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
Ashton Garland went 2-for-3 with two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored.
Harville finished with a hit and two RBI while Alex Collett collected a hit and two RBI.
Will Alsip finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Ayden Smith scored three times with a hit, and an RBI.
Keaton Creech and Stephen Byrd each scored once and finished with a hit apiece.
“We have faced good pitching good for our hitters to see which will prepare us for our district games coming up. Our guys continue to get closer as a team.”
