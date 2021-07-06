The North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars dropped their first game of the postseason, losing to Hazard-Perry on Tuesday, 10-0. North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s Corbin/Jackson County game. | Photos by Les Nicholson
Hazard-Perry blanks North Laurel in 11-12-year old District 4 Tournament
