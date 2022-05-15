1

North Laurel Middle School’s baseball team captured the 2022 SEKYMSBC Championship on Saturday. The Jaguars trailed Corbin in the championship game, 6-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying to score four runs to capture the title while advancing to the state tournament during the process. | Photo Submitted

