North Laurel Middle School’s baseball team captured the 2022 SEKYMSBC Championship on Saturday. The Jaguars trailed Corbin in the championship game, 6-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying to score four runs to capture the title while advancing to the state tournament during the process.
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
