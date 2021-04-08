LEXINGTON —Henderson County turned in one of its best defensive efforts of the season while earning a spot in Friday’s quarterfinal action of the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16.
The Lady Colonels limited Apollo to a 33.3 percent shooting effort (12-of-36) while scoring 22 points off of the E-gals’ 15 turnovers during their 55-31 win. They also outrebounded Apollo, 30-18 while Jarie Thomas led Henderson County with 17 points and five rebounds and Sadie Wirth finished 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds.
Four players scored in the first quarter for the Lady Colonels with Thomas scoring five points and Kaytlan Kemp following with three points. Henderson County hit 7-of-16 shot attempts in the first quarter while building an 18-10 advantage.
Amaya Curry scored six points for Apollo while Amber Dunn added four points. The E-gals connected on only 3-of-8 shot attempts but hit all four free-throw attempts during the period.
Henderson County failed to take advantage of Apollo’s shooting woes and miscues in the second quarter but scored 14 points of the E-gals eight turnovers while taking a 26-17 lead into halftime. After seeing their lead cut to 20-17, the Lady Colonels closed the first half with a 6-0 run while Apollo committed three turnovers while failing to score during the final four minutes of the period.
Henderson County began to pull away from the E-gals in the third quarter after using an 8-2 run to open the period to take a 34-19 lead with 3:35 remaining. Apollo was able to cut its deficit to 36-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Kassidy Daughtery pulled the E-gals to within 10 points (39-29) of the Lady Colonels’ lead with 5:18 remaining but Henderson County put the game away by responding with a 7-0 run over the ensuing three minutes.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Henderson County 55, Apollo 31
Apollo 10 7 6 8 31
Henderson County 18 8 10 19 55
Apollo (31) — Curry 8, Beatty 11, Floyd 2, Daughtery 3, Dunn 7.
Henderson County (55) — Thomas 17, Wirth 13, Kemp 8, Dixon 4, Lacer 3, Mullins 2, Sprinkles 2, Rideout 2, Risley 4.
