LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — With so-called 'Week Zero' out of the way, it's time for college football to kick off full-blast this week, and for Louisville that means traveling to Syracuse for its earliest opener against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since Miami on Sept. 1, 2014.
Scott Satterfield has been outspoken about the potential of his fourth U of L team due to experience provided by 17 returning starters, complemented by an influx of talented players from the transfer portal, an offense that should again be one of the most productive in the nation and an improved defense with more depth at nearly every position.
With that in mind, here are players to keep an eye on this season, starting when the Cardinals debut at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (ACCN) seeking their fourth straight win over the Orange.
OFFENSE
MALIK CUNNINGHAM, QB
This is the most obvious choice on either side of the ball. The sixth-year senior, entering his fourth season as a starter, could have a hard time topping last year when he accounted for 39 total touchdowns, became the second quarterback in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards and led the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 20. He completed 62 percent of his 337 passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
Satterfield and new offensive coordinator Lance Taylor have praised the sixth-year senior's improvement in virtually every aspect of his game, saying he has made "huge strides", so it will be interesting to see how that translates into action on the field against opposing defenses that should have a good idea about how to at least minimize the damage he can cause. Cunningham is the one player who has to play well and stay healthy for the Cards to have the kind of season they expect.
"I'm sure if you took a poll of the ACC and you say, 'Who don't you want to play against?' He's pretty high on the list," an ACC defensive coordinator anonymously told ESPN. "He's scary athletically like (former UofL star) Lamar Jackson. He can't throw it like Lamar, but he's an athlete and he can beat your (butt) by himself."
MARSHON FORD, TE
Ford, a former walk-on, was the team's leading receiver last year with 49 catches for 550 yards -- second among tight ends in the ACC -- and two touchdowns. Satterfield has said he expects even more from him this season. Ford needs just six receptions to reach 100 for his career and he's third on UofL's career list for receiving TDs with 15, behind Gary Barnidge (17) and Ibn Green (33).
TIYON EVANS, RB
Evans (5-11, 210) has been a standout throughout fall camp in a deep pool of running backs and is likely to be the starter at Syracuse, athough the Cards' other three backs will probably also get snaps. The Tennessee transfer has all the tools to become a star -- athleticism that includes speed, power and elusiveness. He showed all of those qualities last year with the Vols, rushing for 525 yards and six touchdowns on 81 carries in an injury-shortened seven games after transferring from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
TYLER HUDSON, WR
Hudson, a transfer from Central Arkansas, may make people forget Tyler Harrell, who transferred to Alabama after an eye-catching redshirt sophomore season. He's bigger than Harrell and has the same type of blinding speed. With the Cards lacking in proven performers at wide receiver, Hudson should lead them in both yards and touchdowns. Satterfield has already called him a "game-changer." In 33 games at Central Arkansas, Hudson racked up 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns on 167 catches and earned FCS All-American honors.
CALEB CHANDLER, OL
Okay, I know nobody watches offensive linemen, but that doesn't diminish Chandler's value to the offense. The redshirt senior is a leader on the offensive line and was named an AP preseason All-American. He has been a stalwart on the line for four seasons, starting 37 games in a row -- primarily at left guard -- and has 40 career starts. Last year he graded out at over 85 percent for an offense that averaged 450.2 yards and 31.9 points per game.
DEFENSE
KEI'TREL CLARK, CB
Clark is making a comeback after suffering an ACL injury and missing the final four games last season. Before that he was having an outstanding year and even while playing fewer games he tied former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich and Pitt defensive back Erick Hallett for the lead in the ACC in passes defended (12), pass breakups (nine) and interceptions (3). He says he is 100 percent recovered and he was named to the All-ACC preseason team.
MOMO SANAGO, MLB
The transfer from Ole Miss is starting his sixth season on the FBS level and should prove to be a key addition for the defense. He's a vocal leader who has been able to connect with his teammates both on and off the field. Satterfield says Sanago brings "infectious energy every single day." A native of Plano, Tex., Sanago was one of the top defenders in the SEC as a sophomore in 2019, ranking third with 9.3 tackles per game before suffering a major leg injury. In 48 games with the Rebels he totaled 210 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss.
YASIR ABDULLAH, LB
Abdullah, a senior, was Louisville's best pass rusher last season, leading the team with 10 sacks, which were the most for the program since 2015. He also had 17.5 tackles for a loss, which ranks as the seventh-most single-season total in school history, and a career-high 61 tackles with three pass deflections. Abdullah (6-1, 235), who considered entering the NFL draft last year, has added weight and is faster. He is on the Bednarik Award Watch List for the nation's defensive player of the year.
MONTY MONTGOMERY, LB
Montgomery missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury in the final minutes of the third game against UCF, but is back stronger and better than ever according to the coaches and his own assessment. In the three games last year he totaled 17 tackles. A former JUCO transfer, he has played in 25 games for the Cards and he'll also benefit from having more help this season. Montgomery has said it is time for him to "unleash and flash the greatness."
YAYA DIABY, DE
Diaby, a former JUCO All-American, is in his third season with the Cards and enters the year with 57 tackles as an edge rusher. Pro Football Focus listed Diaby as one of the best at his position in the ACC in 2021. He has added muscle and has been more explosive and agile in practices. "When he makes up his mind to go there's not much you can do with him," defensive line coach Mark Ivey said.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nose tackles Dezmond Tell (So.) and Jermayne Lole (Fr.), running back Jawhar Johnson (R-So.), linebacker Ben Perry (R-Fr.), free safety Kenderick Duncan (R-Sr.).
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
