LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars are back for the 2022 baseball season, and as always, expectations are high for Darren McWhorter’s squad.
Last year, the Jaguars finished the regular season with a record of 15-18, winning the 49th District Championship. Their season came to an end in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament when they dropped a 14-8 loss to eventual champions Whitley County.
Despite losing six seniors from last year’s squad, North Laurel is still expected to contend for another district title in 2021 and be one of the top teams chasing the 13th Region title.
McWhorter said that his squad has had a great offseason and taken every opportunity to get better. He said he liked the makeup of the team with both older, experienced players and a locker room filled with talented underclassmen who are coming into their own.
“Our players have worked hard in the offseason and that is all you can ask of them,” said McWhorter. “We have a combination of older players with experience, players coming off of injuries, and youth who will be able to contribute at the varsity level.
North Laurel has several experienced players returning from the core of last year’s squad. Leading the way will be senior first baseman, Caden Harris. Harris has been a three-year starter for North Laurel. In 2021 he led the team with 36 hits while driving in 15 runs and drawing 21 walks. Fellow seniors Austin Smith, Eli Sizemore, and Gavin Hurst also return after successful junior seniors.
Junior Chase Keen returns after back-to-back seasons that kept him away from the team. As a freshman, Keen’s season ended because of COVID-19, then a back injury kept him out last year. Nonetheless, Keen is committed to playing baseball at Northern Kentucky University and has high expectations going into his junior season.
Other players who are expected to contribute and factor into the starting lineup are Corey Broughton, Noah Rush, Kyler Elza, Walt Hellard, Blaize Jones, Jacob Wyatt, and Cam Smith.
Smith and Sizemore are expected to be early candidates to lead the way on the mound this year. Smith led North Laurel with six wins last season, but Sizemore was out with Tommy John's surgery. Both are expected to be relied upon heavily in 2022.
“Austin led our team with six wins on the mound last season and we are expecting big things out of him,” said McWhorter. “Eli played last year, but was coming off of Tommy John surgery and wasn’t able to pitch. We are expecting him to be at the top of our rotation this season.”
A big key to this season will be the senior leadership that North Laurel’s six seniors can provide to the team. McWhorter said he believes in this senior group and thinks the squad will go as far as the seniors take them. In addition to seniors Harris, Smith, Sizemore, and Hurst, North Laurel also has Nathan Edwards and Seth Elkins who will be leading the way this year.
“We have a great group of six seniors total. I expect them to lead the way. It is their senior year and we will go as far as they can take us,” said McWhorter. “They have varsity experience. They know what to expect with the grind of the season and they are expected to lead the younger players as far as they can in the postseason. I expect them to do just that.”
The Jaguars will start the season on March 15, taking on Garrard County at home. They will play South Laurel in the second game of the season and will travel to Myrtle Beach in February to play in the Cal Ripken Experience.
McWhorter said he tried to set up the schedule in a way that it would mimic the regional tournament in which a team must win three-in-a-row to take home the crown. This year’s schedule should prepare the Jaguars for that type of situation.
“We are playing a tough schedule this season and these guys better are ready to compete every day or they will have a long day,” said McWhorter. “To win this region you are going to have to put three games together against three really good teams. We will have that opportunity every week and hopefully, we will be ready come tournament time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.