LEXINGTON - In Wednesday's Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, voted to move the high school basketball season start date could be moved back to Monday, Jan. 4. The high school basketball season was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 23. But due to the pandemic and the recent rise in positive cases, the KHSAA thought it would best to postpone all winter sports until after the Christmas Break.
"I can't, in clear conscience, recommend that high school basketball games start Monday (Nov. 23)," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett stated before the Board's winter sports discussion.
Tackett also stated that he wanted to make sure basketball had a full season with a culminating event (state tournament), and that spring sports would be guaranteed a full season since it was canceled last year. Also, basketball had a full season last year, but both state tournaments were not completed.
After a lengthy discussion about the logistics of moving back to winter sports, and what effect would have on spring sports, the Board voted to delay the start of the high school basketball season and shortened it to eight weeks, instead of its usual 14 weeks. District tournaments will start on March 1 and regional tournaments on March 8. The state tournaments are tentatively set for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
One of the options considered by the Board was a 12-week basketball season that had the state tournament being played the first week of May, which could have pushed the spring sport state tournaments being played in July. They also talked about maybe started winter sports on dec, 14, but many felt like that was too early.
Also, the monetary issue was brought up since the KHSAA reportedly lost about $1.5 million with the cancellation of the 2020 boys state tournament, and most of the girls state tournaments canceled.
The Board also talked a little bit about the upcoming football playoffs. There have already 18 teams withdraw from the football playoffs. It was also stated that the playoff brackets would not be changed if future teams dropped out. However, they wanted to have four teams in each Final Four. Therefore, if a third-round winner had to drop out then the losing team would take their place in the Final Four.
Also, they announced only 7,000 fans would be allowed into Kroger Filed for the KHSAA State Football championship games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.