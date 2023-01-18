The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) will discuss football realignment for 2023-26 during Wednesday’s Board of Control meeting and has released this preliminary draft, which is listed below. The Board of Control must approve Wednesday.
Possible changes for all of the Tri-County teams are listed below:
Class 1A
1 - Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville
2 - Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day
3 - Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic
4 - Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County
5 - Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre
6 - Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland
7 - Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg
8 - Harlan, Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville
Class 2A
1 - Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray
2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
3 - Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
4 - Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois
5 - Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona
6 - Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset
7 - Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg
8 - Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley
Class 3A
1 - Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
2 - Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County
3 - Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County
4 - Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County, Rockcastle County
5 - Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County
6 - Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter
7 - Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central
8 - Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County
Class 4A
1 - Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East
2 - Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
3 - DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western
4 - Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills
5 - Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County
6 - Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County
7 - Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County
8 - Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County
Class 5A
1 - Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro
2 - Bowling Green, Grayson County, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren
3 - Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois
4 - Bullitt Central, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca
5 - Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County
6 - Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott
7 - East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine
8 - Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern
Class 6A
1 - Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County
2 - Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central
3 - DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
4 - Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
5 - Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)
6 - Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton
7 - Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
8 - Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
