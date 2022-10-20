WILLIAMSBURG — After a huge win over Corbin, Whitley County captured its first ever 50th District title, and ends Corbin's six-year reign as champions.
Whitley County won the first set 25-21, and then the second set 25-19.
Corbin won the third set 25-15, but the Colonels capped the match off with a 25-21 win over the Redhounds in the fourth set.
The Lady Colonels improve to 21-14 on the season, and will resume action once the 13th Region Tournament begins. Dates and times are to be announced.
