In recognition of its spring student-athletes and Class of 2020 student-athletes, North Laurel High School turned on the lights this past Friday night at the tennis courts, baseball, softball, and football fields for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the 2020 seniors.
featured
Honoring North Laurel's Class of 2020
