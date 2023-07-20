PENDELTON, INDIANA — An eight-run first inning was all the South Laurel (Kentucky) Junior League All-Stars needed to advance to second round action of the Junior League Softball Central Region Tournament.
South Laurel received a stellar pitching effort from Alivia Hoskins, who tossed five innings while allowing only two hits and finishing with six strikeouts during South Laurel’s 14-0 win over Iowa.
South Laurel added another run in the second inning while adding five more runs in the fourth inning to pick up the win.
Kenlee Ertel led South Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort while finishing with three RBI and one run scored.
Kenlee Engle finished with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while scoring twice.
Hoskins walked twice and finished with three runs scored while Lauren Wilkerson had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored.
Ella Samples delivered a hit, two RBI, and a run scored while Anna Samples and Maci White both finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Kenedy Nolan delivered a hit and an RBI while Bella Martin finished with a hit and scored once.
Piper Jackson had an RBI and scored once, and Emmie Rice finished with two walks and scored once.
Sadie Lewis collected a hit and scored once.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday at 10 a.m. against Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.