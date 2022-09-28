North Laurel welcomed district opponent Corbin into the Jungle on Tuesday, and fell 5-4.
It was a battle through and through to claim the district no. 1 seed going into the post season.
Corbin, now 11-6-1, is 4-0 against district opponents, while North Laurel falls to 8-7-2 and will take the no. 2 seed heading into the post season action.
Seth Miller scored first to give the Jags an early 1-0 lead, but would be followed up by a goal from Corbin's Gabe Cima which tied the match 1-1.
Grant Abner scored a clutch goal with 3 minutes remaining in the first half, to give the Jaguars a 2-1 advantage going into the break.
Gabe Cima struck yet again, only two minutes into the second half to tie the game 2-2. Cima also scored from a penalty kick which would reclaim the lead for the Hounds 3-2.
North Laurel fought hard to reclaim the lead. Jackson McCowan scored to tie the game up at 3, and would follow up with yet another goal five minutes later to give the Jags a 4-3 lead.
Brayden Vann scored a very clutch goal with four minutes left in regulation, tying the game up 4-4. The Jags couldn't answer and would force not one but two overtime periods. The Hounds would win 5-4 via a penalty kick shootout.
The Hounds will be back in action on Thursday against Belfry at home, while the Jags try to bounce back against Letcher County.
