HAZARD — After being held hitless during his first three appearances at the plate, North Laurel 8U All-Star Hunter Warren made sure his fourth at-bat was one to remember.
With his team trailing 14-12 while down to its last out, Warren connected with a base clearing three-run hit that gave his team a 15-14 comeback win over Corbin to capture Saturday’s 8U District 4 Tournament championship.
The win advances North Laurel to the 8U State Tournament while Corbin also wrapped up a spot as well after beating Hazard-Perry later Saturday, 13-0, to finish as the District 4 runner-up.
Both teams turned in championship efforts with Corbin’s Koa Sanders making two key defensive plays in the outfield that saved a total of four runs.
North Laurel took a 7-4 lead in the first inning and remained ahead until the fourth inning when Corbin scored four runs to take an 8-7 advantage.
Mike Campbell’s squad added two more runs in the top of the fifth to push its advantage to 10-7 before North Laurel rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to reclaim a 12-10 advantage.
Corbin stepped up to the challenge and added four runs in the top of the sixth to regain a 14-12 edge, which set up a thrilling bottom of the sixth inning.
North Laurel’s Lake Woodyard led the bottom of the sixth inning off with a single while Jayse Hubbard followed with a single.
Corbin then recorded two consecutive outs before Easton Allen loaded the bases with a single, setting up Warren’s game-winning three-run hit.
Jayse Prince and Mason Woods each went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while driving in a run apiece for North Laurel. Jayse Hubbard has three hits, an RBI, and three runs scored while Brody Burgess and Weston Reed both finished with three hits, and an RBI apiece. Gabe Gilliam followed with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Easton Ealy had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Woodyard turned in a two-hit effort while driving in a run and finishing with two runs scored. Enrique Campos had two hits, and one run scored. Warren finished with a hit and three RBI, and Allen had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Corbin outhit North Laurel, 28-25, and was led by Kyson French’s 4-for-4 effort. Carter Davis had three hits, two runs scored, and one RBI while Sanders, and Colton Campbell finished with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece. Lenox Griffin turned in a three-hit effort while driving in a run and scoring three times. Bentley Campbell connected with two hits and drove in three RBI while Caleb Campbell finished with three hits. Rowdy Faulkner and Carson Smith both had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Asa Greiwe finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Kayson Duncum connected with a hit and scored a run.
