LONDON — It looked as if the North Laurel 8U All-Stars were going to cruise to a win during Saturday’s District 4 Tournament matchup with Jackson County.
North Laurel jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning before Jackson County rallied, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning while picking up a 10-9 win.
The loss drops North Laurel to the loser’s bracket. Dickie Booth’s squad will be back in action Sunday against Knox County at 6 p.m. while Jackson County will be back in action Monday in the winner’s bracket at 5 p.m.
North Laurel led 4-0 at the end of the first inning before Jackson County tied the game at four apiece in the second inning.
The game remained tied until the top of the third inning as North Laurel scored three runs to take a 7-4 advantage. Jackson County responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning, cutting its deficit to 7-5.
After North Laurel failed to score in the top of the fourth inning, Jackson County responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take an 8-7 lead.
North Laurel reclaimed a 9-8 advantage after pushing across two runs in the fifth inning while holding Jackson County scoreless.
North Laurel failed to score in the top of the sixth inning as Jackson County rallied to complete the comeback win with a two-run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Faith Massey led North Laurel with three runs scored while Charlie Boothe and Harper Reams each scored twice. Lily Nose and Kylie Buckles each scored one time apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.