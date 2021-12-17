LOUISVILLE — North Laurel advanced to quarterfinal action of the King of the Bluegrass by upending Louisville Eastern on Friday with a 72-56 decision.
The Jaguars (5-1) used an 11-0 run to pull away from Eastern as Ryan Davidson led all scorers with 22 points while Clay Sizemore knocked down six 3-pointers while finishing with 18 points. Reed Sheppard turned in 15 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, five blocks, and five steals. Brody Brock also scored in double figures with 13 points while Caden Harris added four points.
The win advances North Laurel to Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup with No. 20 North Oldham.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Jaguars jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter before seeing Eastern use a 19-12 run to close out the period to cut its deficit to 23-21.
Sizemore hit three 3-pointers during the period, scoring nine points while Sheppard and Brock each had five points apiece and Davidson added four points.
North Laurel outscored Eastern 13-6 in the second quarter while building a 36-27 halftime lead during the process. Brock knocked down two of his three 3-pointers during the period while Harris added four points and Davidson finished with three points.
Eastern got back into the game during the third quarter by outscoring the Jaguars, 19-15, while cutting its deficit to 51-46 entering the fourth quarter.
After shooting 2-of-7 in the first half, Sheppard got the hot-hand and connected with two baskets while Davidson scored eight points during the period.
Sheppard scored six points during the Jaguars’ 11-0 run in the fourth quarter while Davidson added seven points and Sizemore connected on two more 3-pointers, allowing North Laurel to outscore Eastern, 21-10 while wrapping up the 16-point victory.
North Laurel 72, Eastern 56
North Laurel 23 13 15 21 72
Eastern 21 6 19 10 56
North Laurel (72) — Sheppard 15, Sizemore 18, Brock 13, Davidson 22, Harris 4.
Eastern (56) — Cook 14, Ashby 2, Anderson 5, Johnson 15, Wilson 4, Spaulding 4, Kamba 6, Glass 2, Boston 2, Shee 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.