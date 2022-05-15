LONDON — After their toughest stretch of games of the year, the North Laurel Jaguars have picked up back-to-back wins this week, with their last coming over their cross-town rival, South Laurel with a 10-5 victory on Friday in the 13th Region showdown.
North Laurel entered the night after an 8-6 win over Sayre on Wednesday. That win came after five-straight losses the Jaguars took the two weeks prior. They dropped games to the likes of Frederick Douglass, Whitley County, Hazard, and Corbin.
Coach Darren McWhorter said he thinks the difficult schedule and some wins here at the end of the regular season will have his team ready for the postseason.
“I knew this was going to be a tough week with Whitley, Frederick Douglass, Sayre, and South,” said McWhorter. “Hopefully our schedule will have our guys ready.”
North Laurel used a strong outing at the plate to take the win. They had 12 hits and drove in seven runs.
Eli Sizemore powered the Jaguars with a home run and a single. Kyra Elza had a double and two singles, while Chase Keen finished with a double and one single. Austin Smith singled three times, while Cruz Cima and Gavin Hurst each singled once.
After North Laurel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, South Laurel scored their first two runs of the night in the top of the third, taking the 2-1 lead.
The Jaguars responded in the bottom of the inning when singles from Cima, Elza, and Sizemore scored three runs to put their team on top, 4-2. The Cardinals went on to score one run in each of the next two innings, but it was erased by five-run fourth innings from North Laurel.
The Jaguars opened the fifth with three straight hits from Sizemore, Keen, and Smith. Walt Hellard was hit by a pitch and a ground ball from Hurst scored another run, extending the lead to 6-3. Hits from Elza and Cima brought home three more runs, as the Jaguars took a 9-3 lead.
South Laurel was able to score a couple more runs but was largely held at bay by the duo of Sizemore and Blaize Jones on the mound. Sizemore pitched the first five innings of the night, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Jones came in and shut down the Cardinals in the final two innings, giving up just two hits.
Ashton Garland led South Laurel at the plate on Friday with a double and a single. Cole Harville had two singles, while Ayden Smith, Harrison Byrd, and Landry Collett each singled once.
McWhorter said he thought his team played well their past two games and now they will turn their attention toward their last two games of the regular season against Clay County and Barbourville.
“We played well Wednesday and Friday, getting wins and trying to get some momentum for our district game versus Clay on Monday. It will be a battle,” said McWhorter.
