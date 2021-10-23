LONDON — Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars continue to display some of the 13th Region’s best defensive play.
North Laurel held Henry County scoreless for 47 minutes before allowing a touchdown in the final minute of play during Saturday’s 28-14 win over the Wildcats.
The Jaguars are now 7-2 and will finish regular season play Friday at home against Wayne County.
North Laurel took a quick lead against the Wildcats as Tucker Warren found Gavin Hurst open for a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Jaguars a 7:23 lead with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
After struggling to find paydirt for the remainder of the half, Warren threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 15-yarder to Christian Larkey with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first half, giving North Laurel a 14-0 lead.
The Jaguars began to break things open in the second half with Jayce Hacker scoring on a 20-yard rushing attempt to make the score 21-0 with 8:10 left in the quarter.
Hurst followed by collecting his second touchdown of the game with a 35-yard punt return that went for a score, pushing North Laurel’s cushion to 28-0 at the 6:25 mark.
Henry County scored two touchdowns during the final two minutes to cut their deficit to 28-14 but the damage had already been done.
