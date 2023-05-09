LONDON — Bobby Smith’s North Laurel boys and girls tennis teams are finishing regular season play on a high note.
The Lady Jaguars picked up a 7-2 victory over Clay County while also defeating Model (3-2), Highlands (5-0), and Ryle (3-2).
The Jaguars handed Clay County a 9-0 loss while picking up a 3-2 win over Highlands before falling, 4-1, to Richmond Model.
Girls
North Laurel 7, Clay County 2
Singles
1. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Ely Rader (CC), 6-0, 6-4.
2. Eva Clark (NL) def. Rachel Davidson (CC), 6-0, 6-1
3. Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Shelby Jarvis (CC), 8-0
4. Molly Hamm (NL) def. Sophie Adams (CC), 8-0
5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Amanda Hinkle (CC), 8-0
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) def. Izzy Turner (CC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Phelps/Erin Cheek (NL) lost to Rader/Davidson (CC), 6-4, 6-3
2. Hamm/Meg Brock (NL) def. Adams/Sinkle (CC), 8-0
3. North Laurel wins Byrd default
Boys
North Laurel 9, Clay County 0
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jordan Begley (CC), 6-1, 7-5
2. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Jack Jackson (CC), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0
3. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Nathan Higgins (CC), 8-0
4. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Jack Finley (CC), 8-6
5. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Sam Fields (CC), 8-2
6. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Luke Higgins (CC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Begley/Jackson (CC), 6-2, 7-6
2. Cunagin/Finn McArdle def. Higgins/Fields (CC), 8-0
3. Turner Hamilton/Cooper McCowan def. Fields/Higgins (CC), 6-4
Note: Individual results were only given for the Clay County match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.