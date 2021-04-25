NICHOLASVILLE — North Laurel’s Boys’ and Girls’ track and field teams both turned in second-place finishes during Saturday’s West Jessamine Chick-fil-A High School Invitational.
The Jaguars turned in 115 points and three first-place efforts while the Lady Jaguars finished with 86 points and one first-place effort.
West Jessamine Chick-fil-A High School Invitational
Girls’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
NORTH LAUREL
4x800 Meter Relay
2. North Laurel 10:45.37 10:25.35
4x200 Meter Relay
3. North Laurel 1:59.47 2:05.73
1600 Meter Run
2. Rudder, Olivia North Laurel 5:29.18 5:39.35
3. Allen, Taylor North Laurel 5:58.96 5:57.54
4x100 Meter Relay
5. North Laurel 57.67 59.81
400 Meter Dash
1. Jackson, Daniella North Laurel 1:00.38 1:02.66
300 Meter Hurdles
3. Sizemore, Kennedy North Laurel 56.40 54.92
800 Meter Run
3. Allen, Taylor North Laurel 2:42.26 2:40.16
200 Meter Dash
2. Jackson, Daniella North Laurel 27.39 27.74
3200 Meter Run
2. Sizemore, Kennedy North Laurel 12:39.73 12:06.08
4x400 Meter Relay
3. North Laurel 4:38.48 4:35.66
Shot Put
3. Anderson, Mea North Laurel 27-05.00 26-06.25
West Jessamine Chick-fil-A High School Invitational
Boys’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
NORTH LAUREL
4x800 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel 8:43.90 8:39.56
110 Meter Hurdles
5. Johnson, Austin North Laurel 19.76 21.13
100 Meter Dash
2. Woods, Grant North Laurel 11.56 11.83
4x200 Meter Relay
2. North Laurel 1:36.48 1:36.69
1600 Meter Run
2. Sparkman, Justin North Laurel 4:43.44 4:56.32
4. Osborne, Cole North Laurel 4:58.46 4:59.38
4x100 Meter Relay
4. North Laurel 46.74 48.64
400 Meter Dash
2. Isby, Gamarious North Laurel 53.48 53.04
5. Chappell, Jack North Laurel 55.99
300 Meter Hurdles
5. Chappell, Henry North Laurel 49.39 49.96
800 Meter Run
3. Osborne, Cole North Laurel 2:10.34
3200 Meter Run
4. Sizemore, Aspen North Laurel 11:07.64 11:17.72
4x400 Meter Relay
2. North Laurel 3:35.37 3:34.70
Long Jump
4. Garcia, Alex North Laurel 20-01.25 19-04.50
Triple Jump
1. Garcia, Alex North Laurel 39-05.00 39-05.75
Pole Vault
4. Sizemore, Aspen North Laurel 9-00.00 J8-06.00
Shot Put
5. Sizemore, Connor North Laurel 39-03.50 40-10.50
Discus
1. Robinson, Luke North Laurel 137-07 133-08
West Jessamine Chick-fil-A High School Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. West Jessamine 189, 2. North Laurel 86, 3. Mercer County 75, 4. Boyle County 62, 5. East Jessamine 58, 6. Burgin 34, 7. Garrard County 13, 8. Nicholas County 8, 9. Trinity Christian Academy 6.
Boys Team Results
1. Mercer County 165.50, 2. North Laurel 115, 3. West Jessamine 96, 4. Boyle County 77.5, 5. Garrard County 49, 6. Danville 18, 6. Nicholas County 18, 8. Trinity Christian Academy 8, 9. East Jessamine 7, 10. Burgin 2, 11. Klepac Home School 1.
