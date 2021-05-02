LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team placed second with four first-place efforts in the South Laurel Invitational, which included the 4x400 Relay team (Gamarious Isby, Grant Woods, Justin Sparkman, and Alex Garcia) breaking the school record with a time of 3:31.59.
Sparkman also won first place honors in the 800 Meter Run, and the 1600 Meter Run while teammate Aspen Sizemore finished first in the Pole Vault event.
South Laurel placed seventh with 36 points as Jacob Tapscott’s third-place effort in the 800 Meter Run turned out to be the Cardinals’ highest finish.
On the girls’ side, North Laurel placed fourth with 66 points while finishing first in two events — the 4x800 Meter Relay team (Taylor Allen, Daniella Jackson, Kennedy Sizemore, Olivia Rudder), and the 3200 Meter Run (Olivia Rudder).
South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan’s two first-place efforts (400 Meter Dash, and 1600 Meter Run) combined with teammates Grace Leis’s first-place finish in the Discus Throw allowed the Lady Cardinals to turn in a seventh-place effort with 61 points.
South Laurel Invitational
Boys’ Individual Results (Only local student-athletes listed in top five)
4x100 Meter Relay
4. North Laurel - Gamarious Isby, Tucker Warren, Shaun Robinson, Jack Chappell 47.35
4x200 Meter Relay
2. North Laurel - Jack Chappell, Gamarious Isby, Tucker Warren, Grant Woods 1:35.71
4x400 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel - Gamarious Isby, Grant Woods, Justin Sparkman, Alex Garcia 3:31.59
3. South Laurel - Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Eli Gover, Jacob Tapscott 3:41.37
4x800 Meter Relay
2. North Laurel - Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Cole Osborne, Justin Sparkman 8:33.92
3. South Laurel - Jacob Tapscott, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko 8:45.42
100 Meter Dash
5. Jack Chappell North Laurel 12.22
1600 Meter Run
1. Justin Sparkman North Laurel 4:39.30
4. Will Stanko South Laurel 4:43.76
400 Meter Dash
2. Gamarious Isby North Laurel 52.07
3. Grant Woods North Laurel 52.43
4. Will McCowan South Laurel 54.70
800 Meter Run
1. Justin Sparkman North Laurel 2:02.97
3. Jacob Tapscott South Laurel 2:04.18
200 Meter Dash
2. Grant Woods North Laurel 23.31
3200 Meter Run
4. Will Stanko South Laurel 10:19.98
Pole Vault
1. Aspen Sizemore North Laurel 10-0
Long Jump
4. Alex Garcia North Laurel 18-6.50
Triple Jump
2. Alex Garcia North Laurel 39-0
Discus Throw
2. Luke Robinson North Laurel 135-4
Girls’ Individual Results (Only local student-athletes listed in top five)
4x100 Meter Relay
4. South Laurel - Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Emma Flynn, Ashleyn Davis 57.70
4x200 Meter Relay
2. South Laurel - Kyla Hueser, Lindsay Cox, Ashleyn Davis, Gracie Hoskins 1:58.15
4x400 Meter Relay
2. South Laurel - Gracie Hoskins, Lindsay Cox, Gracie Turner, Phoebe McCowan 4:18.86
3. North Laurel - Haley Griebel, Taylor Allen, Olivia Rudder, Daniella Jackson 4:31.94
4x800 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel - Taylor Allen, Daniella Jackson, Kennedy Sizemore, Olivia Rudder 10:25.94
100 Meter Hurdles
5. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 20.14
1600 Meter Run
1. Phoebe McCowan South Laurel 5:12.87
3. Olivia Rudder North Laurel 5:38.66
400 Meter Dash
1. Phoebe McCowan South Laurel 56.81
3. Daniella Jackson North Laurel 1:01.83
300 Meter Hurdles
3. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 53.95
800 Meter Run
3. Daniella Jackson North Laurel 2:33.40
3200 Meter Run
1. Olivia Rudder North Laurel 12:11.07
2. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 12:35.44
Shot Put
4. Grace Leis South Laurel 28-11.50
Discus Throw
1. Grace Leis South Laurel 102-9
South Laurel Invitational
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 137
2. North Laurel 118
3. Madison Southern 103
4. Boyle County 54
5. Southwestern 51
5. Pulaski County 51
7. South Laurel 36
8. Williamsburg 33
9. Middlesboro 25
10. Rockcastle County 22
11. Somerset 18
12. Bell County 17
13. Danville 13
14. Bluegrass United Home School 11
15. Oneida Baptist Institute 4
16. McCreary Central 3
16. Whitley County 3
17. Clay County 3
Girls’ Team Results
1. Somerset 110
2. Pulaski County 101
3. Corbin 72
4. North Laurel 66
5. Williamsburg 64
6. Rockcastle County 63
7. South Laurel 61
8. Southwestern 45
9. Boyle County 42
10. Middlesboro 21
11. Madison Southern 10
11. Trinity Christian Academy 10
13. Somerset Christian School 7
14. McCreary Central 6
15. Whitley County 4
16. Oneida Baptist Institute 2
16. Lynn Camp 2
