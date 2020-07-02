We’re heading into July which means it’s time to dish out my ‘very early’ Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Boys Basketball Rankings.
This upcoming season should be a dandy with a handful of teams that will be able to contend for the 13th Region championship. With that said, let’s take a look at where the teams currently stand, but of course, things can change over the next few months.
1. North Laurel (22-10 overall, 12-6 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Jaguars just couldn’t get on track during their first year under coach Nate Valentine but look for things to change this upcoming season.
North Laurel returns what many believe is the region’s best one-two punch in sophomores Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson but the Jaguars do have some holes to fill due to graduation. You can’t forget about the play of Clay Sizemore either. He’s one of the best long-range shooters in the region. The key to North Laurel’s success will be who steps up to fill the void left by the five seniors that graduated.
2. Knox Central (25-8, 12-3)
I’m pretty close to putting the Panthers at the top spot. Knox Central has dominated 13th Region action the past few years, and deserve the respect that comes its way.
Tony Patterson’s squad has won a 13th Region-best 109 games during the past four years while posting an impressive 55-11 record against 13th Region teams. The Panthers have also won consecutive region titles the past two years and four straight 51st District crowns, so the big questions is if they can 3-peat?
They return one of the region’s top players in Jevonte Turner along with a solid nucleus of players that include Isaac Mills, Andrew Sizemore, and Abram Brock.
3. Harlan County (24-11, 14-5)
Mike Jones has done a fantastic job with the Black Bears since taking over as head coach. He guided Harlan County to the regional title game last season and will be expected to contend once again this upcoming season.
Leading scorer Taylor Spurlock has graduated but Tyler Cole, Trent Noah, and Jackson Huff return to give the Black Bears a solid trio of scorers. This team has enough returning talent to win the Region.
4. Clay County (23-10, 16-3)
This could be the make it or break it season for the Tigers with seven seniors on their upcoming roster.
Clay County has been slated as one of the teams to beat the past two years but just can’t get over the hump. Things could be different this season as Connor Robinson, Raven Abner, Connor Farmer, Tate Farmer, and Colby Sams returns.
The Tigers are another team that returns a lot of talented players and will be right in the thick of the 13th Region title chase when all is said and done.
5. Corbin (16-14, 8-9)
The Redhounds crack the top five after returning a roster that is loaded with young talent. This team could surprise this upcoming season under veteran coach Tony Pietrowski.
Keep an eye on players such as Gavin Allen, Abe Barnes, Micah Engle, Josh Hibbits, and Carter Stewart. This could be their time to shine.
6. South Laurel (28-5, 19-3)
The Cardinals could be in rebuild mode after graduating an abundance of talent the past few seasons which includes last year’s 13th Region Player of the Year, Matt Cromer.
The cupboard isn’t bare at South Laurel but coach Jeff Davis is going to have to have a lot of players step their game up this upcoming season.
Micah Anders, Caden Jones, Parker Payne, and Weslyn Wright brings experience to the table for the Cardinals.
7. Harlan (13-17, 8-11)
The Green Dragons return one of the state’s top players in Jordan Akal but will need some players to step up to help turn Harlan into a regional contender.
8. Bell County (12-18, 7-10)
Look for Brad Sizemore’s second year as head coach at Bell County to be a good one. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see the Bobcats end up playing for the regional crown, especially with Cameron Burnett and Dawson Woolum returning.
9. Whitley County (12-19, 4-10)
First-year coach Mark White takes over a young and talented Colonel squad that could surprise this season. Whitley County could be making a trip to the 13th Region Tournament for the first time since 2011.
The key to the Colonels’ success could depend on its talented junior and sophomore class stepping up.
10. Barbourville (13-16, 8-12)
Coach Cody Messer’s Tigers are ready to make more noise this season after reaching the 13th Region Tournament last season.
The Tigers return leading scorer Matthew Gray, Jordan Collins, and David Collett, and should contend for the 51st District title while also making a run at the 13th Region crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.