LONDON — North Laurel didn’t suffer its first loss last season until its 20th game.
The Jaguars got their second game under their belt on Friday, and fell to No. 18 Greenwood, 88-76, during the Legacy Nissan Classic.
North Laurel (1-1) led 33-27 at halftime but the Gators scored 61 second-half points, including outscoring the Jaguars 28-15 in the third quarter to pull away and pick up the 12-point victory.
“First off, Greenwood has an excellent team. They have eight guys that can play,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We’ve got to get better defensively. That’s no secret to anyone. As a coaching staff, we’ve got to find ways to slow teams down.
“I told our guys there were no trophies handed out tonight,” he added. “You want to win them all but this was a great learning experience for us.”
Reed Sheppard led North Laurel in scoring with 36 points. He scored 14 of those in the fourth quarter to keep the Jaguars in the game.
Ryan Davidson added 20 points while Caden Harris finished with seven points.
North Laurel led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 55-48 entering the fourth quarter.
Greenwood outscored the Jaguars 33-28 in the game’s final eight minutes to secure the win.
Greenwood 88, North Laurel 76
Greenwood 11 16 28 33 88
North Laurel 17 16 15 28 76
Greenwood (88) — C. Stinett 33, Brown 14, Howard 4 B. Stinnett 15, Raymer 20.
North Laurel (76) — Sheppard 36, Sizemore 5, Davidson 20, Harris 7, Dotson 4, Elza 2.
