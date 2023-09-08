LONDON — Once again, the North Laurel Jaguars showed they possess one of the best defenses in Class 5A.
The Jaguars allowed only one touchdown during Friday’s 14-7 win over Madison Central to improve their record to 2-2.
North Laurel has allowed only 34 points so far this season while the Jaguar offense failed to hit the 20-point plateau for the four time.
Quarterback Hunter Morgan did all of the damage for the Jaguars, scoring-wise, rushing for two touchdowns in the win.
“Early, we looked really good offensively, and scored on our first drive,” North Laurel coach Jason Chappell said. “Then we kind of stalled and struggled for the rest of the game on that side of the ball.
“Defensively, we were really good for long stretches of the game,” he added. “However, We gave them several extra opportunities due to penalties. I still love who we are and how our kids are working. We are going to continue to get better because of our work ethic.”
Neither teams’ offense got much going in the first half with both defenses stepping up and turning in dominant efforts.
North Laurel did manage to find pay dirt once with Morgan scoring on a four-yard touchdown run at the 3:54 mark of the first quarter to give his team a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars cling onto the lead throughout the remainder of the first half, and held a 7-0 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel’s defense continued to dominate in the third quarter while the offense found the end zone again.
Morgan’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a six-yarder, pushed the Jaguars’ lead to 14-0 with 5:52 remaining.
Madison Central finally found pay dirt with 4:56 remaining in regulation thanks to a 10-yard touchdown run that cut the Jaguars’ deficit to 14-7.
North Laurel didn’t allow the Indians to get any closer, and locked up its second win.
The Jaguars will be off Friday before traveling to face Southwestern on Friday, September 22 in a key district matchup.
