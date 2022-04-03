COLUMBIA —North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams participated in Friday’s Blue Raider High School Invitational with both teams coming away with solid showings.
Both teams turned in six place efforts with the girls’ team finishing with 66 points while the boys’ team collected 55 points.
The Lady Jaguars finished with one first-place finish — 4x800 Meter Relay (Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, and Haiden Moses 11:05.68) while the Jaguars turned in a first-place effort as well — 4x800 Meter Relay (Jasper Hampton, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Alex Garcia 8:51.27).
For the top five individual results for North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:
Blue Raider High School Invitational
Girls’ Team Scores
1. Rockcastle County 94; 2. Greenwood 83 ; 3. Warren East 82; 4. Green County 77; 5. Anderson County 76; 6. North Laurel 66; 7. Glasgow 54; 8. Taylor County 50; 9. Barren County 32; 10. Adair County 19; 11. Cumberland County 12; 11. McCreary Central 12; 13. Franklin-Simpson 10; 14. Bell County 9; 15. Marion County 8; 16. Casey County 2; 17. Russell County 1.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, and Haiden Moses 11:05.68
OneMile Run
5th — Taylor Allen 5:36.24
800 Meter Run
3rd — Taylor Allen 2:32.35
3200 Meter Run
2nd — McKinley Maston 13:07.68
5th — Sienna Sizemore 14:17.90
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd — Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Riley Vickers 4:45.17
Shot Put
4th — Mea Anderson 27-2
Discus Throw
4th — Chelsey Hammons 80-3
5th — Mea Anderson 79-11
High Jump
5th — Belle Chappell 4-8
Boys’ Team Scores
1. Green County 128; 2. Greenwood 119; 3. Warren East 82; 4. Anderson County 63; 5. Casey County 60; 6. North Laurel 55; 7. Taylor County 47; 8. Barren County 32; 9. Glasgow 27; 10. Bell County 22; 11. Marion County 19; 12. Rockcastle County 18; 13. Campbellsville 17; 13. Adair County 17; 15. McCreary Central 16; 16 McCreary Central B 6; 17. Russell County 3; 18. Franklin-Simpson. 1.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Jasper Hampton, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Alex Garcia 8:51.27
110 Meter Hurdles
5th — Austin Johnson 20.29
800 Meter Run
3rd — Xander Harris 2:14.65
3200 Meter Run
5th — Josh Hoskins 11:16.87
4x400 Meter Relay
4th — Alex Garcia, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris, and Colton Nantz 3:53.62
Shot Put
5th — Luke Robinson 41-10
Discus Throw
2nd — Luke Robinson 129-7
Long Jump
5th — Alex Garcia 19-1
Triple Jump
3rd — Alex Garcia 40-0
