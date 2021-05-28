LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguar and Lady Jaguar track and field teams both turned in successful efforts in Thursday’s Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field meet with both teams having student-athletes qualify for the Class 3A State meet.
The Jaguars turned in a runner-up effort, finishing with 112 points just seven points shy of winner Madison Central.
North Laurel earned 26 points in sprint events, three points apiece in both hurdles and distance events, 36 points in throws, 20 points in jumps, and 24 points in relays.
The Lady Jaguars placed sixth with 44 points While earning three points in sprint events, 10 points in hurdles events, 12 points in distance events, six points in throws events, two points in jumps events, and 11 points in relay events.
“We will not know exactly who has qualified for the state meet until next Thursday when all the AAA regions have been completed,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “The first and second place in each event are automatic qualifiers but we have several third-place and possibly fourth-place finishers who will have to wait to see if they are in the next 10 individuals.”
Gaynor stated she was pleased with both teams’ efforts on Thursday.
“Both teams had very good days with the boys finishing runner-up behind Madison Central,” she said. “We knew it was going to be very close once entries were submitted and knew that if we performed our best we had a shot at winning the region. It was close throughout the day between Madison Central, Madison Southern, and us going back and forth as the different event results were posted. We look forward to the state meet on June 12 and believe we have some athletes who will be very competitive in their event.
“We have six seniors between the boys and girls and they have all been integral parts of our team for several years now,” she added. “Many of them hold current school records and Olivia Rudder and Justin Sparkman will continue their running careers in college. We wish our seniors the best in the next season of their lives.”
Below is the list of the girls’ and boys’ qualifiers so far for North Laurel:
• 4x800 Meter Relay girls - Olivia Rudder, Taylor Allen, Kennedy Sizemore, and Daniela Jackson.
They ran a school-record 10:04.9 which is the second time this year they have broken the school record and more than 20 seconds off the record coming into the year.
Olivia Rudder could qualify in the 800m, 1600m, and Kennedy Sizemore in the 300m hurdles.
• 4x800 Meter Relay boys - Justin Sparkman, Josh Hoskins, Cole Osborne, and Alex Garcia - second-place finish and ran 8:25.91 just 1.5 seconds short of the school record.
• 4x200 Meter Relay boys - Gamarious Isby, Tucker Warren, Grant Woods, and Jack Chappell - a second-place finish in a new school record (old record was from 2017) of 1:32.81.
• 4x400 Meter Relay boys - Gamarious Isby, Shaun Robinson, Grant Woods, and Alex Garcia - a second-place finish in a new school record of 3:30.36 which is the second time this year they have broken the school record and a little over three seconds since the beginning of the year.
• High Jump - Reed Sheppard - 2nd place with a new school record of 6'2".
• Discus - Luke Robinson - 1st place with a throw of 127'11" and Connor Sizemore - 2nd place with a throw of 108'4".
• Shot Put - Luke Robinson - 1st place with a throw of 44'7.5" and Connor Sizemore - 2nd place with a throw of 42'8.5".
• Possible qualifiers are Gamarious Isby in the 100 meter dash with a new school record time of 11.21 (a record from 2000), Grant Woods in the 200 meter dash in 23.19, Grant Woods in the 400 meter dash in 52.18, and Aspen Sizemore in the Pole Vault with a vault of 10'0".
