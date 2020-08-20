LONDON — Could this be the season David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguars take the next step and compete for a district title?
Many prognosticators believe so.
The Jaguars have had trouble putting anything consistent together the past two years but they hope it will be different this fall.
Broyles said his team has focused on individual development so far during the preseason, and he likes what he sees.
“While preparations for the upcoming season have been different with the COVID-19 virus and restrictions, it has allowed us to concentrate more on individual player development,” Broyles said. “The players have demonstrated a great work ethic in practices thus far and remain focused on improving in preparation for the upcoming season.
“This year’s team is one of the more talented teams that I've had the pleasure of coaching, but we are young and inexperienced at the high school level,” he added. “We only return two seniors in Evan Leatherman, who started last year at center back and will be counted on to anchor the defensive line, and Gage Knight, who started several games last year in the midfield and will be asked to fill a larger role this year.”
North Laurel also returns a solid nucleus of underclassmen that Broyles is anxious to see play.
“We do return several juniors and sophomores that have game experience,” he said. “Junior goalkeeper Henry Chappell will be counted on heavily to anchor the defense as he has done for the past two years. I feel that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the region and will be needed to perform at that level again this year.
“Juniors Brayden Cassidy and Noah Steely will again anchor the midfield and will be key to the success on the scoring end of the field,” Broyles added. “Both have shown improvement with their distribution of the ball, leadership skills, and their scoring ability. We have several juniors that have game experience that will be expected to step up into a starting role this year. Gavin Tincher, Lucas Ball, and Tristan Davis have each shown growth and are competing for starting positions on the defensive line. Junior Shawn Robinson and sophomores Jackson McCowan and Zach Crouch all saw game time last year and will be counted on to fill holes left on the offensive side of the field. McCowan showed last year that he is a versatile player in the midfield, but will primarily be used in his more natural position of forward this season. All of these players are being pushed to improve their game by a very talented group of incoming freshmen that will also be competing for playing time.”
Broyles said his team enters the season once again with concerns about who will provide goals for the Jaguars. They only scored 33 goals in 20 games last fall.
“Our main concern with this team is going to be scoring, which was a problem last year for us. I feel that we have several players that are capable of scoring and will need to step up into that role this year,” he said. “With the way our schedule was originally set this year, I felt we had some games that would allow for the team growth and experience to improve, and with the changes to the season, I feel that we can still accomplish that although it will be tougher.
“As always our goal is to compete for the district and region titles, which I feel is within reach for this team, but we will have to work hard and have some players step up to accomplish that goal,” Broyles added. “Our district has proven over the years to be very competitive each year and I expect it to be no different this year. Corbin and South Laurel continue to be the teams to catch and Whitley County proved last year that you can’t count them out either. I expect all three to have talented squads that will be tough opponents. We need to come out and be competitive and win a few games to get their confidence up, which will help them as the season progresses. We are excited to get the season started and progress toward the postseason tournament.”
