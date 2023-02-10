LONDON — After dealing with injuries for most of the season, a healthy North Laurel Jaguar team showed Friday night why they should be considered as one of the top teams in the state.
Reed Sheppard, Ryan Davidson, Gavin Chadwell and Brody Brock turned in one of their best performances of the year during Friday’s matchup against No. 5 Covington Catholic, who beat North Laurel earlier this season, 69-65.
Sheppard, Davidson, Chadwell and Brock combined to score 64 points during the Jaguars’ 72-58 win.
“That was a great win for our program in a great environment,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “The community support was awesome tonight. The difference in the game was won on the glass. We outrebounded them 41 to 18. Gavin and Ryan were warriors tonight. Reed did a tremendous job facilitating things and Brody made some big shots for us. We got some really valuable minutes from our bench. It was a really good team victory.”
Sheppard, who was presented his McDonald’s All-American jersey before the game, scored 19 points while recording 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and two blocked shots. Davidson dominated in the post, hitting 9-of-13 shot attempts for 21 points, six boards, and one block. Chadwell was stellar as well on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds. Brock knocked down three crucial 3-pointers, finishing with 11 points, and five rebounds. Colton Rawlings added seven points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Evan Isparo led Covington Catholic with 22 points and five rebounds as the Colonels shot 21-of-54 from the floor, including a 9-of-26 effort from 3-point range.
The Jaguars led throughout the game, building a 17-10 edge in the first quarter, and a 34-21 cushion at halftime. North Laurel’s lead grew to 55-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars shot 23-of-45 from the floor, and were only 5-of-20 from 3-point range. They knocked down 21-of-27 shot attempts, including a 9-of-10 effort in the final eight minutes when the game was out of reach. North Laurel dominated the boards, outrebounding the Colonels 41-18.
The Jaguars are slated to be back in action Monday at home against Knox Central at 7:30 p.m.
