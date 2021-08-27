After back-to-back losses last week, the North Laurel Jaguars looked to pick up their third win of the season over the visiting Berea Pirates on Thursday night.
But an early lead was not enough as North Laurel came away with a 1-1 tie against the Pirates.
The result of the tie is a great example of what kind of night it was for the Jaguars. Despite playing well for much of the game, North Laurel (2-2-1) just couldn’t catch a break.
“We battled, but we were on our heels a bit when my goalkeeper caught a ball to the face that ricocheted back to a Berea player that was in the right place at the right time to tie the game up,” said Coach David Broyles. “We had several good chances at goal late in the second, but we just weren’t able to find the back of the net.”
The match was controlled by the Jaguars for most of the night. Midway through the first half, North Laurel was able to strike first. Kristopher Hagan found Noah Steely across the field and Steely found the back of the net, to put North Laurel up 1-0 early.
The Pirates scored a goal of their own in the second half to tie the game at 1-1.
Coach Broyles said he thought his team came out tired in the second.
“We came out in the second half a little flat. I believe partly due to fatigue,” said Broyles. “We are really thin in midfield right now due to injury and illness with three starters and a key sub out,” said Broyles. “We had several good chances at goal late in the second but we just weren’t able to find the black of the net.”
