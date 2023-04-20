LONDON — North Laurel matched its longest win streak of the season at three games thanks to an 11-1 win over Rockcastle County on Thursday.
The game was tied at one apiece until the fifth inning when the Jaguars scored seven runs, and followed with three runs in the sixth inning to pick up the 10-run win.
North Laurel is now 9-10 with hopes of continuing to keep the win streak going against Lincoln County and Shelby County on Saturday.
“We were in a barnburner of a game. Through four innings it was tied at 1-1,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Chase Keen pitched a complete game and threw really well tonight. We hit the ball well with 13 hits on the night.
“A lot of weird things took place in the fifth when we scored seven runs,” he added. “Any way you spin it, it was a good win for us.”
EJ Allen led the way for the Jaguars with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in three runs. Noah Rush was 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored while J. Douglas Gilliam, Cam Hinkle, Andrew Cupp, and Blaize Jones each finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece.
Walt Hellard had a hit and two runs scored while Corey Broughton finished with a hit and a run scored. Kyler Elza and Chase Keen each had a hit apiece while Carter Kelly and Cameron Smith each scored once. Bradyn Evans drove in a run during the win.
Keen picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight batters while allowing only three hits, and one earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.