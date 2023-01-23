LONDON — North Laurel got back to its winning ways and moved one step closer to the 49th District’s top seed by defeating Red Bird on Monday, 89-31.
With no starter playing more than 13 minutes, plenty of Jaguar players saw action on the hardwood.
North Laurel (12-9 overall, 5-0 vs. 49th District opponents) led 33-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 65-6 at halftime before securing the 58-point win.
The Jaguars also improved to a perfect 6-0 against regional opponents during the process.
Kyler Elza led North Laurel with 14 points while Gavin Chadwell added 13 points, and Brody Brock finished with 12 points. Colton Rawlings added seven points while Kaiden McQueen, Ryan Davidson, and Chase Keen finished with six points apiece. Reed Sheppard scored five points while finishing with two rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots in 12:31 of action.
Felix Onusumba led Red Bird (1-14, 0-6) with 11 points while Daughson Whitehead added six points.
The Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against Madison Southern at 7:30 p.m.
