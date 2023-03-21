RICHMOND — It was a long night for the North Laurel pitching staff.
Thirteen walks and 11 hits played a big part in the Jaguars’ 18-10 loss to Madison Central on Tuesday, but North Laurel also committed five errors.
Darren McWhorter’s squad fell behind 14-1 after four innings of play but never quit.
The Jaguars scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 14-8, and added another run in the top of the sixth before the Indians wrapped up the win with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“We outhit Madison Central 18-10, but the difference in the game was the 13 base on balls,” McWhorter said. “Early in the game, we would get guys on to load the bases, and didn't score.
“That changed the entire game getting down early,” he added. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought back, and didn't give up. Hopefully, we will put a complete game together against Pulaski on Thursday.”
Corey Broughton delivered four hits in the loss while driving in a run, and scoring twice.
Walt Hellard finished with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Blaize Jones connected with three hits. He also drove in a run, and scored once.
Kyler Elza had two hits, two RBI, and a run scored while Noah Rush finished with a hit, and scored once.
EJ Allen had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Andrew Cupp had a single while driving in a run, and scoring once.
Matthew Sanders finished with a hit and an RBI.
