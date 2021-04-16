RICHMOND — North Laurel built a 6-1 lead after two and a half innings of play but couldn’t secure the win over Madison Central after the Indians rallied to score seven unanswered runs during their 8-6 win over the Jaguars.
Darrin McWhorter’s squad scored three runs in the first inning while adding another run in the second inning and two more runs in the third inning before the Indians reel off runs in the third and fourth innings while adding two runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning.
“We played a really good Madison Central team, and led until the bottom of the sixth inning,” McWhorter said. “John McCowan threw really well.
“We had 11 hits, Will Hellard has three, Connor McKeehan had two, and Noah Rush had two. We gave ourselves a chance to win but just came up short.”
Will Hellard led North Laurel at the plate with three hits, one RBI And one run scored. Connor McKeehan added two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Noah Rush finished with two hits and an RBI. Caden Harris collected a hit, a run scored, and two RBI while Kyler Elza had a hit and an RBI.
