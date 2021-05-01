LOUISVILLE — North Laurel struck for three runs in the top of the first inning during Saturday’s matchup with Pleasure Ridge Park, but the Panthers answered with 13 unanswered runs during their 13-3 win over the struggling Jaguars.
"We got off to a good start scoring three runs and it went downhill from there," North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. "We had a high sun and every fly ball was a problem along with the wind blowing out it looked like a circus."
Pleasure Ridge Park scored two runs in the first inning before the floodgates opened. The Panthers added a run in the second inning to tie the game at two apiece before adding three runs in both the third and fourth innings while wrapping up the win with a four-run fifth inning.
Will Hellard took the loss on the mound for North Laurel (8-8), tossing three innings while surrendering five hits and five earned runs. Nate Sanders pitched the final two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs.
The Jaguar defense struggled throughout the game, committing four errors which led to four unearned runs in the loss.
Seth McClure’s 2-for-3 effort at the plate led North Laurel. He also drove in a run with Blake Vanhook and Austin Smith. Corey Broughton, Caden Harris, and Eli Sizemore each finished with a hit.
